Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,818,400 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 3,606,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38,184.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AZIHF opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. Azimut has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27.

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The firm’s geographical segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa CGU.

