Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,818,400 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 3,606,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38,184.0 days.
Azimut Trading Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:AZIHF opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. Azimut has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27.
Azimut Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azimut (AZIHF)
- Intuitive Surgical Gives Buying Opportunity Off Its 52 Week Highs
- Emcor Stock in Buy Zone As it Rebounds Off 50-Day Average
- Krystal Clear: Krystal Biotech Clears Resistance in Good Volume
- Taiwan Semiconductor Well Positioned for the AI Rush
- Workday: Another AI Winner Melting-Up
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.