B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCOMF opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. B Communications has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $120.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

B Communications Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the telecommunications industry. It operates through the following segments: Bezeq, Pelephone Communications, Bezeq International, and DBS. The Bezeq segment provides telephony services, Internet access infrastructure services, data transmission and communication services, and wholesale service using physical infrastructure.

