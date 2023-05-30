B. Riley Cuts Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $15.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.20% from the company’s previous close.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.09.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ICPT stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $427.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 183,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 25,813 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 176,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 59,322 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

