BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the April 30th total of 386,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,444 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:BAESF opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces, advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.