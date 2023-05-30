Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 1,234 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,151 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after buying an additional 1,030,524 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $56,391,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $46,564,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after buying an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $211.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.70 and a 200-day moving average of $227.69.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Cowen started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

