Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 145 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 195,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,612,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $212.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.27 and its 200 day moving average is $229.95.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

