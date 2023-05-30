Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 164,684 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 740.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,684 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECH. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth $477,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 89,781 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 52,632 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 62,569 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

ECH stock opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $578.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

