Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 732 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,129,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,712,000 after acquiring an additional 209,584 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after acquiring an additional 276,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.75.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $273.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

