Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,630,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.02, for a total transaction of $5,054,399.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,154 shares of company stock worth $23,791,597. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,071.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $2,139.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,875.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,652.92.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

