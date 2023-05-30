Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE GWW opened at $664.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $669.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.99. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

