Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 12,526 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WY opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

