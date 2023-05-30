Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 132,985 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 116.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,985 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Roblox by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after buying an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after buying an additional 6,396,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 46.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after buying an additional 5,870,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $91,412,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Roblox Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $53.88.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $316,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,888,601 shares in the company, valued at $374,975,749.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,387,142 shares of company stock valued at $54,338,014 in the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.