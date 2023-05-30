Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 3,399 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

