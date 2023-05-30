Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 4,065 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

