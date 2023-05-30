Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 6,290 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
Discover Financial Services Stock Performance
DFS opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.88. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $119.91.
Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.
About Discover Financial Services
Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)
- Keep An Eye On These 5 Small-Cap AI Companies
- Intuitive Surgical Gives Buying Opportunity Off Its 52 Week Highs
- Emcor Stock in Buy Zone As it Rebounds Off 50-Day Average
- Krystal Clear: Krystal Biotech Clears Resistance in Good Volume
- Taiwan Semiconductor Well Positioned for the AI Rush
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.