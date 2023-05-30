Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 111.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 301,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after purchasing an additional 113,569 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in MetLife by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 117,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in MetLife by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Barclays decreased their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

MetLife Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.06. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

