Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Blackstone by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE BX opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $123.18.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

