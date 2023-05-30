Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $6.74 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 160.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.01 and its 200-day moving average is $134.41. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

