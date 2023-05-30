Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $9.75 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,789. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.0 %

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.15.

HIG stock opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.26%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

