Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,171 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $10,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,550,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,383,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,269,000 after purchasing an additional 692,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

