Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,476 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,298,000 after buying an additional 881,919 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,763,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,821,000 after buying an additional 157,575 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after buying an additional 156,026 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after buying an additional 625,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IGF stock opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

