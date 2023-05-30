Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 9,078 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 361,367 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

