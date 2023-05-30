Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,688,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,597,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,985,000 after buying an additional 90,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.