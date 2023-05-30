Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,139,000 after acquiring an additional 148,010 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 145.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,892 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.24, for a total transaction of $277,420.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,538.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total transaction of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.24, for a total value of $277,420.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,538.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,448 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner Price Performance

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.

NYSE:IT opened at $343.26 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.90.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Recommended Stories

