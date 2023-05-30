Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,473 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,343,097.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,099 over the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Stock Up 2.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

