Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SpectralCast reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.78.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock worth $6,404,608 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDS opened at $388.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

