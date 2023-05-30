Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 10,329 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,329 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,593 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $832,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $210.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

