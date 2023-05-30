Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,809 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $176.53 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.49. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.