Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 18,592 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 18,592 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,453 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Best Buy Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.18. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

