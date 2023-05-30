Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 85,530 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 85,530 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 377,087 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

