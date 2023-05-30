Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,992 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at $4,864,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 234,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 58,867 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 99,614 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,527,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,424 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

