Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,965,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Aflac were worth $285,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Aflac by 534.9% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Insider Activity at Aflac

Aflac Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.