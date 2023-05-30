Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,218,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,028 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.04% of CoStar Group worth $325,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $78.49 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

