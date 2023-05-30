Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.52% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $353,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

