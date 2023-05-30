Bank of America Corp DE Buys 189,986 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 895,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,986 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Gartner were worth $300,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Gartner by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Gartner by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,893 shares of company stock worth $3,891,448. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.86.

Gartner stock opened at $343.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.90. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

