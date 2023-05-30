Bank of America Corp DE Buys 66,079 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,348,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,079 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.85% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $406,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,133,000 after purchasing an additional 390,082 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,619,000 after purchasing an additional 342,979 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 95,333 shares during the period. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,885,000.

Shares of VDE opened at $108.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $132.63. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

