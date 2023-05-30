Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,775,848 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,953 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.19% of Shell worth $385,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Shell by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Shell by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Shell by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.84) to GBX 3,000 ($37.07) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,526.29.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

