Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,844,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641,486 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.64% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $287,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

FTSM stock opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

