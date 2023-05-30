Bank of America Corp DE Has $289.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKGet Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,194 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $289,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

MGK opened at $221.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.46. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.77.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

