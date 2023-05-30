Bank of America Corp DE Has $346.45 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,337,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,678 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $346,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,363,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 282,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after purchasing an additional 259,245 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,553,000 after purchasing an additional 188,131 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 657,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,660,000 after purchasing an additional 118,059 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 632,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 102,390 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

