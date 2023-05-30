Bank of America Corp DE Has $377.20 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,055,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 388,955 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.82% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $377,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,206,785,000 after purchasing an additional 604,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,052,000 after purchasing an additional 799,376 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,481,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,672,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,454,000 after purchasing an additional 133,880 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.71. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $540,840.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,091 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,258. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EW. StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.63.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.