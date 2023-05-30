Bank of America Corp DE Has $385.56 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 88,753 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.52% of Albemarle worth $385,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.74.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Performance

In related news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $203.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

