Bank of America Corp DE Has $400.77 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,808,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940,625 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 9.64% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $400,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,019,000 after acquiring an additional 426,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,975,000 after acquiring an additional 24,046 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,459,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,402,000 after buying an additional 539,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,369,000 after acquiring an additional 447,361 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average is $48.76.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

