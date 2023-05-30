Bank of America Corp DE Has $717.23 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,064,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799,816 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.35% of Monster Beverage worth $717,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.97.

Shares of MNST opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $41.95 and a one year high of $60.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,963 shares of company stock valued at $14,769,549 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

