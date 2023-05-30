Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,496,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $389,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

