Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,348,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,079 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.85% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $406,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $108.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

