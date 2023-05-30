Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,628 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 9.90% of NewMarket worth $303,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,290,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 361,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,498,000 after buying an additional 12,444 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,003,000 after buying an additional 41,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,638,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 152,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $397.30 on Tuesday. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $280.28 and a 1 year high of $404.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.84. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

