Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.95% of MSCI worth $354,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MSCI by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after buying an additional 703,580 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in MSCI by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after buying an additional 251,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 953.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after buying an additional 210,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 983,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,679,000 after buying an additional 191,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.50.

MSCI Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $475.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.63 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.33.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

