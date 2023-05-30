Bank of America Corp DE Sells 300,124 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,094,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $364,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI opened at $106.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average of $95.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $112.88.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,122 shares of company stock worth $10,640,284 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.23.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

