Bank of America Corp DE Sells 349,539 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,097,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,539 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $378,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,538,000 after buying an additional 4,362,168 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,559 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,229,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,031,000 after purchasing an additional 105,268 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after buying an additional 590,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,576,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,197,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $80.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

